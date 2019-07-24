Betty Bingler Payne, 79, of Palmyra, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at her residence. She was born on October 27, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank Patrick and Florence Agnes (Morris) Bingler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Briggs; and a sister, Bertha Lee Campbell. Betty retired from the University of Virginia Medical Center, where she had been an Operating Room Attendant for a number of years. Survivors include two daughters, Crystal Rose and Lisa Blevins; two sisters, Hazel Parrish and Eunice Sacre; five grandchildren, Joshua Thomas, Jacob Briggs, Danielle Osgood, Amanda Blevins, and Logan Bradley; a great-grandson who was like a son, Tristan Bradley; four other great-grandchildren, Mallory Thomas, Hannah Osgood, Everett Thomas, and Liam Osgood; a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members; and many friends. Following a brief graveside service that will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville, there will be a celebration of Betty's life at Southside Christian Church on Blenheim Avenue in Charlottesville, at 12 p.m. All are welcome to attend. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
