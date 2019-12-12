Catherine Elizabeth Payne, 93, of Charlottesville, Va., entered into eternal life on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born on September 28, 1926, to the late Hastings Lewis Coles and Pauline Jane Coles in Albemarle County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Marjorie Ann Nowlin and Deborah Denise Nowlin. Catherine was the 9th of 15 children. She was baptized at the age of 14 and joined the family church, Chapman Grove Baptist Church. She graduated from Albemarle Training School in 1943 and furthered her education at the Combination Business School in New York City. She then held several positions as clerk and typist until she was hired as a medical secretary at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, one of New York's largest, from which she retired at age 65, after 22 years of service. She then returned to Charlottesville in 1991. Catherine was a dedicated, devoted member of The Chapman Grove Baptist Church. Serving as Deaconess, Missionary, Secretary of the Official Board, Secretary of the Deaconess Ministry, avid Bible Study Student, Sunday School Teacher, fervent Prayer Warrior and a faithful choir member. Catherine leaves to Cherish her memory a husband, William Robert Payne of New York; two sisters, Pauline (Brewer) Clark and Clariece C. (James) Harris and one brother, Ryland (Julia) Coles, all of Charlottesville, Va.; two grandchildren, Abena Adams of Bronx N.Y., and Atiya Adams of Waynesboro, Va.; one great-grandchild, Damon Adams of Charlottesville, Va.; a host of nieces and nephews; a devoted friend, Tammy Rambert, and the Chapman Grove family and friends. Her encouragement to all was, "Whatever you do, do it to the glory of God." Homegoing services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Chapman Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Xavier V. Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to Chapman Grove Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.