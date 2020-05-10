February 14, 1926 - Wednesday, April 29, 2020 Dorothy E. "Dot" Payne, 94 of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her daughter's residence. Born on February 14, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Edward Payne and Mary Ellen Payne. Also preceding her in death were her husband, William H. (Willie) Payne; son, Prentiss (Priny) Payne; and granddaughter, Becky Watkins. She is survived by sons, William (Pete) Payne and his wife, Pat, of Charlottesville, Roger Payne and his wife, Jamie, of Troy; one daughter, Janice Harlow of Palmyra; daughter-in-law, Eula Payne of Troy; and grandchildren, Tracy Casarez and her husband, David, Corey Payne, Abby Harlow, Chad Payne and his wife, Laura, Chase Payne, Jessica Payne, Jonathan Payne and Devin Watkins (Becky); six great-grandchildren, Kelsey Payne, Sean Casarez, Harper, Kendall and Rowan Payne, Junelle Payne; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Dot was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Always making sure that everyone was well fed and taken care of. A private family graveside service will be held in the Beaver Dam Baptist Church cemetery. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 1794 Richmond Road, Troy, Va. 22974 or Hospice of the Piedmont, 2200 Old Ivy Road, Suite 2, Charlottesville, Va. 22903. A special thank you to Dr. Brett Castrodale at UVA Lake Monticello Primary Care and Hospice of the Piedmont for their help, support and concern for Mrs. Payne and her family.
