Elizabeth S. Payne, 92 of Gordonsville, died on Friday, September 13, 2019. Born on May 1, 1927, in Louisa County, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Shotwell Scruggs and Mary Loving Scruggs. She was the wife of the late Earl Randolph Payne and she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth S. Lasley, Mary Lula Fitzgerald and two brothers, William E. Scruggs and Elmer S. Scruggs Jr. Mrs. Payne was a lifelong member of Zion United Methodist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn P. Harrell and husband, Glenn, of Clearwater, Fla.; her son, William R. Payne and wife, Crystal, of Gordonsville; seven grandchildren, Matthew L. Ward, William Travis Ward, Caleb Dylan Payne, Ethan Cole Payne, Elijah Ray Payne, Hannah Elizabeth Payne, James Michael Payne; eight great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday September 18, 2019, at Zion United Methodist Church, 1674 Zion Road, Troy, Va., with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Deborah Koontz will officiate.
