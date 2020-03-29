09/16/1951 - Saturday, March 28, 2020 Henry Prentiss Payne, 68, of Troy, Va., passed away at home on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Born September 16, 1951, he was the son of Dorothy Ellen Payne and the late William Henry Payne. Henry, also known as Prentiss, was a graduate of Fluvanna High School and a lifelong member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. He was known as a hard worker, a trait he learned from his father, and was well loved. He is survived by his wife, Eula Payne; son, Jonathan Payne; daughter, Jessica Payne; granddaughter, Junelle Payne; sister, Janice Harlow; and brothers, Roger Payne and William Payne. A memorial service will be held at Beaver Dam Baptist Church at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
