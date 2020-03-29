February 17, 1956 - Thursday, March 26, 2020 Madaline S. Payne, of Crozet, Va., lost her long battle with diabetes and chronic kidney disease. Madaline was born on Feburary 17, 1956. She is proceeded in death by father, Walter Steppe; her mother, Margaret Steppe; two loving brothers, Roy Lee Steppe and Stewart Steppe; and sister, Cheryl Barbour all of Crozet, Va. She is survived by her loving husband, Paul Payne; two sons, Markus Payne (Lisa Spencer) of Crozet and Paul Payne Jr. (Ashley Payne) of Crozet, Va.; a loving daughter, Amy Payne (Carl Wade) of Crozet, Va.; a stepdaughter, Lawanda Martin of Standardsville, Va.; one sister, Susan Lewis (Ronald Lewis); four brothers, Robert Steppe, Thomas B. Steppe (Ruby Burgess), Walter Steppe Jr. (Janice Steppe), and David Steppe (Anita Steppe), all of Crozet, Va. She treasured her grandkids, Isaiah, Kyra and Demetri; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Two nephews she was especially close to, Nathaniel Thompson and Anthony Steppe, both of Crozet, Va. Madaline was a devoted wife, mother, aunt and friend to anyone she came in contact with. Madaline grew up, and was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. A cremation Celebration will be held at a later date, however the family will receive friends and family at her residence on Friday, April 3, 2020, at 4 p.m. for an informal afternoon of food, music and memories. The family would like to thank everyone for calls, emails, and meals that were brought by!
