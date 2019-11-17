Saul Ralph Pearlman, 74, died on November 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mina Sue Erlach Pearlman; his daughter, Shana Beth Pearlman, and her husband, Dan Cryan, of Belmont, Calif. Saul will be greatly missed by his granddaughter, Alice Dorothy Cryan, who brought him enormous joy and pride. Saul was born in Charleston, S.C., on May 22, 1945. He was the son of Hyman Leon and Hannah Gold Pearlman. Saul graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1967, and graduated from William and Mary Law school in 1971. Saul was in private practice and served as general counsel for several companies. Saul was an avid reader and keenly interested in politics and world affairs. Always quick with a smile, a handshake, or a hug, he had friends wherever he went. He was kind, gentle, generous, and affectionate he was truly one of a kind and will be deeply missed. Since 2015, Saul has been a resident of Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge in Charlottesville. The family wishes to express deep appreciation for the care Saul received from David Barton and the loving WCBR Catered Living staff, the WBCR Healthcare staff, as well as from Hospice of the Piedmont. Heartfelt appreciation to Fran Brown of WCBR. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901, WCBR Foundation, 250 Pantops Mountain Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911, Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, hopva.org, or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
