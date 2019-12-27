Mary Funk Peery, 88, of Charlottesville, Virginia, transitioned to Our Lord Savior, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Mary was born on October 17, 1931, in West Virginia, to the late Paul Perry and Annie Rebecca Combs Funk. She worked as a meat wrapper for the Safeway Grocery Corporation for 25 years. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Walter H. Peery, Sr.; two sons, Paul S. Peery, Sr. and Robert A. Peery; great-granddaughter, Taylor Wheeler, one sister and six brothers. Mary is survived by one son, Walter H. Peery, Jr., and his wife, Tonja; one daughter, Mary Ann Cook; daughters-in-law, Cindy Peery and Evelyn Peery; many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece, nephews, and other special family members and friends. The family would like to thank her daughter-in-law Cindy Peery for the love, support, and dedication to Mom. She provided unselfish care and love and was there for her until her passing. Special thanks to the Hospice of the Piedmont for their care and dedication. A special thank you to the many care givers that assisted with her care in her time of need. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Teague Funeral Service in Charlottesville. A graveside service will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m., also at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
Peery, Mary Funk
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Peery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.