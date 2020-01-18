After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Virginia Sharon Perkins, 66, of Louisa, gained her wings on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Linwood Earl Richardson. She is survived by her husband of forty one years, Ronald Perkins; two loving sons, Matthew Payne (Melissa) and Morgan Perkins (Kelley); seven grandchildren, Stephen Payne, Jesse Payne, Asia Donovan, Alyza Perkins, J.J. Perkins, Cooper Thomas, and Dawson Thomas; her mother, Nellie Richardson; brothers, Buddy Richardson (Cindy) and Hughie Richardson (Mary Lou); sisters, Charlotte Kidd, and Janice Jones (Al); a host of nieces and nephews; one special cousin, Bryant Edwards, and a long list of caring friends. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Byrd Chapel United Methodist Church. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Sheridan Funeral Home Kents Store, Va.
Perkins, Virginia Sharon
