On November 24, 2019, Louise Sullivan Perrin passed away peacefully at Stella Maris Hospice in Baltimore, Maryland. Louise grew up in Harrisonburg, Virginia where she attended Madison College (now James Madison University). The following year, she received a medical technology degree from Duke University. On August 25, 1951, she married Everett Cosby Perrin (3/7/1923-9/28/1999). In 2015, she retired from University of Virginia Medical Center at age 92 where for nearly 50 years she served as a laboratory instructor and health care technologist and taught generations of students the basics of laboratory microbiology. Louise was passionate about all things western, enjoying travels in Wyoming and Montana, where she made lifelong friends and researched the history of the American Mountain Men, Lewis and Clark, and the Oregon Trail. After retirement, she moved to Mercy Ridge in Baltimore and enjoyed socializing with a widening group of new friends and enjoyed being close to her beloved family including daughter, Sallye Perrin, granddaughter, Avendui Lacovara and their husbands, John von Briesen and Andrew Lacovara. She was the much-cherished great-grandmother of Avendui and Andrew's sons, Andrew Nicholas and William Dexter Lacovara. She is also survived by John von Briesen's children, Maria Hardison and Dianna von Briesen; their husbands, John Hardison and David Lauritzen; and John and Maria's daughter, Melina Hardison. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 110 West Lafayette Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217, prior to the celebration of the mass from 10 until 11 a.m. Interment at Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg, Virginia on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Louise's name to Stella Maris Hospice, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, Maryland 21093, Attn: Development Office.
