June 24, 1919 - Friday, February 21, 2020 Jean Brady Persinger, 100, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on February 21, 2020, at The Colonnades. Born June 24, 1919, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Frank S. Brady and Helen Rennie Brady. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin M. Persinger, and her eldest son, Paul E. Persinger. An educational product of Baltimore's program for intellectually gifted children, she graduated from high school at 16 years of age. She was unable to attend college, as the depression era economy offered few such opportunities. After attending secretarial school, she worked for Glenn L. Martin Company before, during, and after the war. As a homemaker, Jean raised the three children, she and Marvin had together and spent a lifetime of learning new things on any subject that caught her interest. She loved music, reading, Tai Chi, growing things, animals of all kinds, and travel. She claimed that aside from love, laughter was the thing one most needed to go through life. Jean is survived by her son, James D. Persinger; her former daughter-in-law and friend, Deborah C. Persinger; her daughter, Helen P. Parrish and Helen's husband, David L. Parrish, Jean's close friend of many years; and her beloved grandson, James S. Persinger. A note of special thanks to the caregivers at The Colonnades and at The Lodge at Old Trail is terribly inadequate to express the gratitude of Jean's family for the love, care, and support freely and generously given by these folks. A deep well of kindness can be found in each. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Monroe Room at The Colonnades, 2600 Barracks Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/give.html. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
