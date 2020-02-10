Cleveland Ray Peyton, 74, of Gordonsville, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Born on October 14, 1945, in Madison Run, he was the son of the late Willie Carroll Peyton and Alice Irene Foster Peyton. Ray owned and operated an excavating company in the local area for many years. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Judy Jeanette Atkins Peyton; brothers, Willie Carroll "W.C." Peyton Jr., Wayne Lewis Peyton; and a sister, Phyllis Erlene Peyton. Mr. Peyton is survived by his son, Allen Ray Peyton and wife, Angie, of Gordonsville; his daughter, Tracey Lynn Peyton of Supply, N.C.; two brothers, Cecil Peyton and wife, Linda, of Gordonsville and Randolph Peyton of Fredericksburg; a sister, Bessie Peyton Pritchett of Gordonsville; four grandchildren, Ean C. Peyton, Lincoln Simpson, Danyon Simpson, Evan C. Peyton; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He is also survived by his companion, Sammy his dog. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville with interment to follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Pastor Roger Edward will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
Peyton, Cleveland Ray
