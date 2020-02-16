Lisa Marie Peyton, 36, of Greene County, Va, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, after suffering a Brain Aneurysm. She was born on March 16, 1983, to the late James Edward and Donna Dee Sholes Peyton and is survived by her brother, Jesse James Peyton and her grandmother, Annie Gallihugh. Lisa is survived by her fiancé, Walter Jenkins, of the home as well as her six beautiful daughters, Ariella, Olivia, Hali, Chloe, Emmalena and Bryndlelyn, to which she was 24 weeks pregnant with at the time of her aneurysm and is fighting for her life in the University of Virginia Newborn Intensive Care Unit. She also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and extended family members with whom loved and miss her dearly. At the time of Lisa's passing, she was able to successfully donate two kidneys, two lungs and her liver. Be an Organ Donor and save lives! In keeping with Lisa's wishes, her body has been cremated. Her family will hold a Celebration of Life ceremony on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Ruckersville Baptist Church in Ruckersville, Va. At this time, no funeral services are planned. A Better Cremation of Charlottesville is handling the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Peyton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

