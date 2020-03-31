Catherine Peyton Morris, 101, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020, at Dogwood Village of Orange. Born in Orange, on August 2, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Andrew B. and Nora Pauline Peyton. She was a member of the Orange Baptist Church, and was the oldest living member, the Happy Agers, the Young at Heart, and was an avid bingo player. She worked for many years in the food preparation in the Orange County School System. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Reuben E. "Jack" Morris Jr.; her son, William D. "Willie" Morris; four sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her son, Robert L. Morris of Orange; a brother, Franklin L. Morris (Doris) of Charlottesville; a sister, Wilma Emery (Lloyd) of Maryland; daughter-in-law, Barbara Morris of Orange; six grandchildren, Debbie Woolfolk (Bill), Larry Morris, Gary Morris (Kristen), Rick Morris, Joyce Morris, and Michael Morris (Beth); six great-grandchildren, Caleb Morris, Katey Woolfolk, Nathan Morris, Haylie Morris, Abbie Morris, and Christian Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends. A private family graveside service will be held at Graham Cemetery on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, with the Rev. Alan Miller officiating. A memorial celebration of life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Orange Baptist Church (Chancel Choir), P.O. Box 167, Orange VA 22960. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is in charge of arrangements.
Most Popular
-
Northam issues stay-at-home order until June 10; 25 deaths, 1,020 infected with COVID-19 in Virginia
-
Grocery stores, retailers set aside senior shopping hours in response to COVID-19
-
Police charge Scottsville area man with work van, camper thefts
-
Virus hits second area senior-living facility
-
Experts: COVID-19-causing virus is nothing like influenza
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.