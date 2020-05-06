August 7, 1922 - Friday, May 1, 2020 Martha Q. Pham, 97, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Our Lady of Peace (Nursing Center). She was born on August 7, 1922 in Savannakhet, Laos to the late Sam Phu Pham and Kien T. Nguyen. She was also preceded in death by her two sons, Joseph Doan Vu and James Vien Vu. She is survived by her daughter, Maliwan V. Artrip and her husband, Floyd of Charlottesville, Va.; her son, John Hop Vu and his wife, Anh Tuyet of Alexandria, Va.; her two sisters, Laura Pham of New York City, Xuan Hoa Pham; her brother, Diep Phu Pham of Bangkok, Thailand; six grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her two sons, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hoa Vu. Martha was a devoted wife, mother, older sister and grandmother to all, especially to her youngest handicapped son. She enjoyed cooking, playing tennis, listening to French music, travelling all over Western Europe and parts of Southern Asia. She accomplished much in her life, becoming an advocate for all handicapped children in the District of Columbia. She was invited by the National Immigration Forum Staff to participate and speak on this critical matter on Capitol Hill in front of United State Senators and Representatives as well as the media, face-to-face, on how the current benefits which affect all handicapped children who were born overseas would be eliminated by the Clinton Administration. The family wishes to express their thanks to Pamula Butler at Our Lady of Peace, Christopher Center Staff Members, Nurse Practitioner Tina Rutts, and Hospice of the Piedmont Nursing Center Staff Members. A private service will be held at Holy Comforter Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. George Catholic Cemetery in Scottsville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to your favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
