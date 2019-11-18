John "Bill" William Phillips John William "Bill" Phillips of Keswick, Virginia, passed into the arms of the Lord on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the age of 84. He passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Charlottesville he was the son of Thomas Joseph Phillips and Pearl Kennedy Phillips. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Joanne Clover; and a brother in-law, Harry Marshall. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Franklin Phillips; a brother, Tom Phillips (Thelma) of Richmond, Va.; a brother-in-law, Williston Clover of San Antonio, Texas; and a sister in-law, Sally Marshall of Charlottesville, Va. He is also survived by three children, Michael (Trish) of Charlottesville, Va., Jane (Jeremy) Neesham of San Antonio, Texas, and Joe (Jenny) of Charlottesville, Va. He leaves behind six grandchildren, Kenneth Neesham, Jessie Phillips, Chase Phillips, Jake Phillips, Brodie Phillips and Philip Neesham; and a great-granddaughter, Kayden Neesham. He will be greatly missed by not only his family but many close friends. Bill was a graduate of Lane High School, Class of 1953. A lifelong member of Holy Comforter Church, he served in many ministries over the years beginning as an altar boy. He would later serve on Parish Council under both Father Barton and Father Naro. As a young man he also attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He served his country as a member of the Army National Guard from 1958-1963 reaching the rank of Sergeant. In addition, he served in many community organizations including Charlottesville-Albemarle Jaycees, Charlottesville Dogwood Festival Board of Directors, Seminole Trail VFD Board of Directors, Elk's Lodge #389, Knights of Columbus, serving as Grand Knight on several occasions, and President of Central Little League and Monticello Little League Baseball. In 2000, Bill retired after 45 years of loyal service with State Farm Insurance Company. He had numerous interests and talents. Among his passions were outdoor activities including fishing and hunting. Many peaceful days were spent on the lake at their cabin in Greene County with his favorite fishing buddy. He loved woodworking and maintained an impressive workshop for many years. Bill and Betty's home was always open to friends and family where Bill enjoyed grilling and making everyone feel welcomed. Above all, Bill was a man of service. He loved his family, friends, neighbors, church, and community, and was always available to offer a helping hand to anyone. He went about his life quietly and selflessly giving to those around him. He especially loved his family and could always be found cheering on his children and grandchildren in all of their sports and activities. The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Piedmont, Dr. Tri Le and Annie Scatena, RN and the rest of the UVA Cancer Center for providing excellent care to Bill during his illness. The family will receive friends at Hill and Wood on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. A recitation of the rosary will take place at Hill and Wood at 5:45 p.m., as this was Bill's daily devotion. All are welcome to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Holy Comforter Catholic Church, 208 E. Jefferson St., Charlottesville, VA 22902 at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019. Interment will follow at Monticello Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the UVA Cancer Center at uvahealth.com/services/cancer or your favorite youth sports organization. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
