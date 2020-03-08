Elsie Piccola (nee Connelly), 82, peacefully passed on Friday, January 31, 2020, in the loving embrace of her children. Elsie joins her predeceased husband of 62 years, Carl L. Piccola, the great love of her life. Devoted mother of Carol Mawyer (John), Patti Piccola Schuman (David), Martin Piccola and Susan Piccola-Lospinoso. Cherished "Nanny" to seven grandchildren, Lindsay Schuman Leopold, Cristina Celii Prince, Adam Schuman, Melissa Celii Thackston, Emily Schuman Woods, Joshua Lospinoso, Cassidy Lospinoso; plus ten great-grandchildren, several dear nieces and nephews, as well as a multitude of friends. Raised in Florham Park, N.J., Elsie lived most of her life in East Hanover, N.J., then later in Chatham, Mass., Trinity, Fla., and Charlottesville, Va. She was a life-long learner and an exemplary homemakerr. She loved gardening, reading, travel and a good conversation. She fulfilled a life-long dream when she and Carl became acclaimed owners/innkeepers of Cape Cod's Moses Nickerson House Inn. She was a mystic filled with joy, wonder, wisdom and kindness. She had an insatiable desire for new experiences, a deep appreciation for beauty, and saw the possibilities and good in everyone. Her love for those who touched her heart was only surpassed by the love everyone had for her. A celebration of life will take place in Green Village, N.J., on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Inquires regarding details can be directed to ElsiePiccolaLegacy@gmail.com.
