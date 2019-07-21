Alexander Hunter "Alex" Pierce Sr., 78, of Scottsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 20, 1941, in Bedford, a son of the late Sherman Hunter Pierce and Eva Gladys (Carter) Pierce. Alex retired from the Virginia Department of Corrections where he had served as a correctional officer for 21 years. He had also previously worked for a number of years in the shipyards of Newport News. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Scottsville for 34 years. He was an avid Washington Redskins Football fan and enjoyed fishing, playing chess, traveling, and working on model railroads and classic cars. But above all he loved and was devoted to his family. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Brenda Elaine Turner Pierce; four sons, Hunter Pierce (Laurie), Scott Pierce (Anna), Neil Pierce (Stacie), and Lee Pierce (Katie); a special son, Allan Turner (Kay); three sisters, Roslyn Bumpus, Joyce Nuttall (Harry), and Gloria Johnson; a brother, Bryan Pierce; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church by Pastor David Morris. Following a meal and time of fellowship with the family, a graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. at the Buckingham Community Cemetery on Route 60 in Buckingham. The viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at Calvary Baptist Church on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alex's name may be made to the Scottsville Mobile Food Pantry, c/o Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482-0937. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
