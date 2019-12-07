William Lewis Piotrowski Nasa Manager William Lewis Piotrowski, 85, a former program manager at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in Washington, D.C., passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. During his 30 year career at NASA, he was involved in many of the planetary missions launched from the early 1980's through early 2000. At the time of his retirement, he was Acting Director of the NASA Mars Exploration Program. Dr. Piotrowski began his space career in 1965 at Bell Laboratories where he was assigned to work with NASA on the landed and orbital science elements of the Apollo lunar landing program. He was involved in overseeing the development of several of the science instruments deployed on the moon as well as those used to survey the surface from orbit. He also participated in the science mission design and science mission operations for the last three Apollo missions. In 1973, he transferred to NASA where he worked on science payload planning for the Space Shuttle and managed the development of science, technology, and earth applications payloads which flew on the early Shuttle missions. He moved to the Planetary Exploration Program in the early 1980's where he managed the development of a number of planetary missions, including several Mars missions. In the mid-1990's, he led the Solar Systems Exploration Division, focusing on planning for future missions, and spacecraft and science instrument development and operational activities. He was actively involved in negotiations with the Russian Space Science Institute and the European Space Agency on potential future science missions. He received a number of awards while at NASA including a Special Achievement Medal, Exceptional Service Medals, the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal, and the 2000 Presidential Design Award for leading the design and development of the Mars Pathfinder Mission. After retiring, he worked as a space system technical and management consultant for NASA as well as other system development organizations. In 2010, he and his wife Carolyn relocated to Charlottesville where they had first met in 1964. William was born in Mabscott, WV in 1934, son of Francis S. Piotrowski and Frances Walthall Piotrowski. He attended the College of William and Mary on the G.I. Bill and received M.S.and PhD degrees in Physics from the University of Virginia. Following graduation, he was a Lecturer in Physics at UVA and did post-graduate studies at the University of Michigan and Syracuse University. He was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa scholastic fraternity and was also a member of the Society of Sigma Pi Sigma, the American Physical Society, the American Association of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and the American Geophysical Union. During the mid-1950's, he served in the First Marine Air Wing in Japan as a radar technician on night fighter aircraft. He was later assigned to the First Marine Air Guided Missile Unit at the Naval Air Test Center at Point Mugu, Calif. during the test and evaluation phase of the Sparrow set of air-to-air missiles. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carolyn Powell Piotrowski of Charlottesville; two brothers: his twin Walter L. Piotrowski of Locust Grove, Va., and Stephen N. Piotrowski of Oak Hill, W.Va.; and two sisters, Sara Stone of Herndon, Va., and Patricia Sloan of Chatsworth, Ga. He was predeceased by two sisters, Ferna Williams of Brookneal, Va., and Anna Wheelock of Lynchburg, Va. William and Carolyn have sincerely appreciated the love and support of family and friends. They are also grateful for the excellent care provided by the UVA Health System and for the kindness and devotion of the staff at The Colonnades. Remembrances of William may be made to The Focused Ultrasound Foundation - 1230 Cedars Court, Charlottesville, VA 22903 (www.fusfoundation.org), the American Cancer Society, or to a charity of choice. William requested no formal service. Burial will be in Evergreen Burial Park, Roanoke, Va. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.hillandwood.com.
