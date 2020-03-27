Betty Raynor Pittman, 87, of Charlottesville, Va., died on March 22, 2020, at the Hospice House on Park Street in Charlottesville. Born on May 21, 1932, in Charlottesville, Va., she was the daughter of the late John W. Raynor and the late Mazie Cook Raynor. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Cook Raynor, MD; her son-in-law, Thomas T. Ferrier IV; and her granddaughter, Elizabeth Anne Ferrier. Betty graduated from McIntire High School and loved attending each class reunion. She graduated from Mary Washington College, where she studied History, and received a Master's degree from the University of Virginia. Betty was born to be teacher. She taught Social Studies for many years at Lane High School and then Charlottesville High School. Books could be written about this wonderful lady's professional accomplishments but she would not want them listed here. She would want you to spend your time enjoying life, not reading about her. Betty is survived by her loving husband of sixty-six years, Willie E. Pittman Jr.; her daughter, Barbara Pittman Ferrier and her grandson, Tommy Ferrier, all of Charlottesville. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hinton Avenue United Methodist Church, 750 Hinton Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
