December 1, 1946 - Monday, April 20, 2020 Thomas Maury Pleasants Sr., age 73, of Buckingham, Virginia, passed away on April 20, 2020. He died in his home with his loving wife of 51 years, Deborah, by his side. Born on December 1, 1946, in Charlottesville, Virginia, he was the son of Richard and Catherine Pleasants. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his brothers, Richard Carl Pleasants Jr., Wayne Lee Pleasants, and Dennis Keith Pleasants. Thomas served his country as part of the TET Offensive in the First Infantry Division, the Big Red One, in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal, and Army Commendation Medal with Valor in addition to the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Sharpshooter Badge. After returning from service in Vietnam, Thomas continued his service as a member of the National Reserves, 80th Division, for over 19 years before retiring. Thomas was also retired in 2000 from a career as a Warehouse Supervisor for the Virginia Department of Forestry with 28 years of service. As a retiree, Thomas loved visiting with his grandchildren and to spend time fishing. Thomas is survived by his devoted wife, Deborah Pleasants of Buckingham, Virginia; his son Thomas Maury Pleasants Jr. and his wife, Hillary Pleasants, of Scottsville, Virginia; his daughter, Tracy Lynn Smith, of Barboursville, Virginia; his sister, Peggy Ann Putnam and her husband, Albert Putnam, of Keswick, Virginia; his loving mother-in-law, Eleanor Saville of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; his aunt, Ann Moore of Hillsboro, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Hollyn Grace and William Alexander Pleasants of Scottsville, Virginia, Brandon Scott Smith and his wife, Whitney, of North Carolina, and Ryon Alexander Smith of Richmond, Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks goes to Doctor Jennifer Sargent of the Veteran's Health Administration for her care and support of Thomas throughout his illness. Services including military honors will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
