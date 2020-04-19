Thursday, April 16, 2020 Belinda Faye Poindexter, age 58, of Keene, Va., went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, April 16, 2020, surrounded by family in her home. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Marie Minter; her stepfather Clyde Minter; her father, Everett Poindexter; and her stepson Travis Fitzgerald. She is survived by two sons, Bobby Lee Poindexter and his wife, Ashley and Adam Alexander Poindexter and his wife, Brittany; four stepchildren, Randy, Billy, Angie Fitzgerald, and Chris Linkous; four siblings, Big Frankie, Monroe, Sigourney, and Little Frankie; 20 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a number of nieces and nephews, and a significant other, William F. Linkous. She loved her family dearly. Belinda was known for her high spirits and great love for everyone she met. She will be missed by all. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, which you can notify her family for. In lieu of flowers, all contributions may be sent to: 6640 Esmont Road, Keene, VA 22946.

