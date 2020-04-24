David E. Poisson peacefully passed away at home with his family on Thursday, April 16, 2020. David was born in Waterville, Maine, on November 24, 1942. He was raised in Bingham, Maine, where he graduated from Bingham High School. He then served three years in the United States Army. After returning home he met and married Jacqueline Fountaine of Jackman Maine in 1965, where they lived for five years before being transferred to Nevada for his job as a professional prospector with North American Exploration. Five years later they were transferred to Virginia where he worked for an additional 14 years with that company. He then worked at Linkous Volkswagen/Mazda for several years. From there he worked as a security guard at West Minster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge where he retired after 13 years. After retiring he enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Florence Begin; as well as his sisters, Beverly Bergeron and Geraldine Farley; and his great-grandson, Maeson David Roach. David is survived and missed by his loving wife, Jackie of 54 years; his siblings and their spouses, Shirley and Leo Gilbert, Richard and Pat Begin and his sister-in-law, Arline Gauthier; his children, Diane P. Hurt and husband, J.B. of Crozet, Va., Susette P. Goodwin of Palmyra, Va., David J. Poisson of Smyrna, Del., and Joseph S. Poisson of Smyrna, Del.; his grandchildren, Matthew and Amanda, Alexis, Kacey, Taylor, Sophie, Hunter, Gabrielle, Benjamin, and Kane; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family. A celebration of life will be held in Jackman, Maine, in July 2020.
Breaking
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.