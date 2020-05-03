Saturday, April 25, 2020 Francis J. Pologruto, 67, of Mechanicsville, and a former longtime resident of Charlottesville, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Francis was a graduate of Lane High School in Charlottesville. He was a retired Water Treatment Specialist for Henrico County Waste Management and he also worked at the National Theater and RMC Security. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Theresa W. Pologruto; two sons, Brian K. Pologruto (Kimberly) and Christopher M. Pologruto (Sara); eight grandchildren; brother, Thomas Michael Pologruto (Teresa); sister-in-law, Anita Price (Jim); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Darwin. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Holy Comforter Catholic Church in Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local SPCA. Online guest book is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

