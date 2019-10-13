Frank S. Pologruto, 100, of Charlottesville, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at The Harbor at Renaissance. He was born on February 24, 1919, the son of the late Joseph and Gilda Santostefano Pologruto. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Darwin" Shisler Pologruto; his brother, Domenic Pologruto; and his sister, Kathryn Matacia. He is survived by his two sons, Francis J. Pologruto and his wife, Theresa, of Mechanicsville, and Thomas M. Pologruto and his wife, Teresa, of Rixeyville; two grandchildren and their wives; and seven great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Holy Comforter Catholic Church with Father Joseph Mary Lukyamuzi officiating. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your church or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
