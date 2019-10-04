Marie Portoghese, age 98, died on Monday, September 30, 2019, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Marie was born Maria Audenzia Cipolla in the small Sicilian town of Sambuca di Sicilia. She lived there for the first six years of her life, then moved with her parents and three siblings first to Baton Rouge, La., and then to Brooklyn, New York. Marie and her husband Ned met in Brooklyn after World War II, and together had two children. The family moved from Brooklyn to the suburban town of Hicksville, New York, in 1961. There they were in close proximity to their extended family and developed a community of close personal friends, among them their next-door neighbors Jackie and Tony Sicari. Marie and Ned moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, in 1997, where they became involved in the local Dante Society and the Senior Center and made many close personal friendships with their neighbors on the cul-de-sac where they lived. For many years she was involved with the Senior Center's Puppet Club, making puppets for hospitalized children. She was an exceptionally skilled seamstress, loved feeding birds and keeping a very clean house. As Marie aged and in the years after her husband's death, her neighbors were unfailingly kind and wonderful helpers. She packed a great deal of power in her small 4' 8" frame and imparted a love for family to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She remained independent to the end of her life and never failed to keep those around her on their toes. Marie was preceded in death by her father, Domenico Cipolla; her mother, Giuseppa Maniscalco Cipolla; her sister, Lillian Latuga; her brothers, Anthony and Frank; her sisters-in-law, Frances Cipolla and Mary Cipolla; and her brother-in-law, Mike Latuga, and her husband, Ned Portoghese. Marie is survived by her daughters, Nacia (Marc) Miller and Josie (John) Taylor; grandchildren, Cora Houghton, Rachel (Reggie) Copeland, Laurel (Jedd) Smith, and Aaron Miller; great-grandchildren, Kyra Houghton, Maya and Anna Blakey, Mathew, Leah, Leila and Isaac Copeland, and Sarah and Emmie Smith, and a large group of nephews and nieces, whom she adored. A funeral service will be held at Church of the Incarnation at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the MS Society would be appreciated.
