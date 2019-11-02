Marie Portoghese, age 98, died on Monday, September 30, 2019, in Charlottesville, Virginia. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Church of the Incarnation Chapel, 1465 Carnation Drive, followed by a mass in the sanctuary at 3 p.m. Interment will be on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the National Cemetery in Culpeper, 305 U.S. Avenue, Culpeper.

