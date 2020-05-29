Betty Ann (Rice) Powell, 80, of Scottsville, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on September 27, 1939, the daughter of the late Luther Howard and Bertha Catherine (Mills) Rice. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Claude S. Powell, who passed away only 23 days earlier on May 2, 2020; and two brothers, Lawrence Rice and Harold Rice. Betty retired from Wachovia after over 40 years of service in the Banking industry. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where she volunteered her time with the Loaves and Fishes Program and other church activities. She enjoyed her church but most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking holiday meals for them. Survivors include her son, Keith Wade Powell and his wife, Mitzs; her daughter, Carol Ann Powell and her partner, Brian K. Jordan; four grandchildren, Haley Powell Backlund and her husband, Joseph, Kasey Ann Powell, Chasity Seiler and her husband, Josh, and Kristen Jordan and her partner, Dakota Peregoy; four great-grandchildren, Brienne "Bri" Backlund, James "Jamie" Backlund, Waylon Seiler, and Wilder Peregoy; a brother, Allen Gene "A.G." Rice; two special double-first cousins, Bernice Roberts and Audrey Clore; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends. A private family graveside service will be held at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor David Vogt officiating. A memorial service celebrating the lives of Claude and Betty will be held at a later date. Friends may pay their respects at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home any time from 12 until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020. The use of a face mask and social distancing will be required due to current COVID-19 guidelines and state ordered mandates. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont (hopva.org) and Loaves and Fishes (cvilleloaves.org). Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Breaking
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.