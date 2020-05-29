Betty Ann (Rice) Powell, 80, of Scottsville, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on September 27, 1939, the daughter of the late Luther Howard and Bertha Catherine (Mills) Rice. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Claude S. Powell, who passed away only 23 days earlier on May 2, 2020; and two brothers, Lawrence Rice and Harold Rice. Betty retired from Wachovia after over 40 years of service in the Banking industry. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where she volunteered her time with the Loaves and Fishes Program and other church activities. She enjoyed her church but most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking holiday meals for them. Survivors include her son, Keith Wade Powell and his wife, Mitzs; her daughter, Carol Ann Powell and her partner, Brian K. Jordan; four grandchildren, Haley Powell Backlund and her husband, Joseph, Kasey Ann Powell, Chasity Seiler and her husband, Josh, and Kristen Jordan and her partner, Dakota Peregoy; four great-grandchildren, Brienne "Bri" Backlund, James "Jamie" Backlund, Waylon Seiler, and Wilder Peregoy; a brother, Allen Gene "A.G." Rice; two special double-first cousins, Bernice Roberts and Audrey Clore; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends. A private family graveside service will be held at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor David Vogt officiating. A memorial service celebrating the lives of Claude and Betty will be held at a later date. Friends may pay their respects at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home any time from 12 until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020. The use of a face mask and social distancing will be required due to current COVID-19 guidelines and state ordered mandates. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont (hopva.org) and Loaves and Fishes (cvilleloaves.org). Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

Tags

Load entries