Claude S. Powell, 84, of Scottsville, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, forever leaving a hole in our hearts. Born August 5, 1935 in Fluvanna County, he was the son of the late Leander Curtis Powell and Vera Virginia Yancey. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by sisters, Virginia "Louise" Powell, Myrtle Lula Harlow, Eleanor "Pauline" Deane, Mary Belle White; brothers, Weldon Curtis Powell, Harry Gilmer Powell, Malcom Stuart Powell, and Charle Monroe Powell. Claude served his country in the United States Air Force and retired after many years of service at General Electric (GE). Claude is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Rice Powell; his son, Keith Wade Powell and his wife, Mitzs; his daughter, Carol Ann Powell and her partner, Brian K Jordan; grandchildren, Haley Powell Backlund and her husband, Joseph, Kasey Ann Powell, Chasity Seiler and her husband, Josh, Kristen Jordan and her partner, Dakota Peregoy; his great-grandchildren, Brienne "Bri" Backlund, James "Jamie" Backlund, Waylon Seiler, and Wilder Peregoy; sister, Dorothy "Dot" Meadors; brother, Edward Bender Powell; a host of nieces and nephews; and many dear, dear friends. Claude's love for hunting, nature, animals and habitat goes without question. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fluvanna SPCA or Hunters for the Hungry. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. Thacker Brothers Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.thackerbrothers.com.
