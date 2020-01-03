Dennis passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. at Shadwell's Restaurant, 1791 Richmond Rd., Charlottesville, Va. Come and share your memories and stories of Dennis with his family.
Powell, Dennis Wayne
