Dennis Wayne Powell passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center, a result of complications following heart surgery. He was born on August 4, 1954, son of Frances Ward Powell Bowman and William Powell, both preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sandra Mantz Powell; two stepchildren, Phillip Gochenour of Seattle, Washington, and Pamela Kesterson of Lake Monticello, Virginia; and three stepgrandchildren, who were the center of his universe and the light of his life, Joel, Alexis and Reagan Kesterson. He was also survived by one brother, Robert Powell of Mt. Jackson, Virginia. Dennis recently retired from Dominion Virginia Power after 43 years. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
