Dolores Yowell Powell, 84, of Boonesville, passed peacefully and entered her heavenly home in the presence of her three loving daughters on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Born on August 4, 1935, she was the daughter of the late James Elby and Virginia Shifflett Yowell. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Frank W. Powell; great-grandson, Finnley Biondo; brothers, James (Mac), Carlton (Clinton) and Robert (Bobby) Yowell. Dolores is survived by her daughters, Vickie (Robert) Borchers, Cheryl (John) Biondo, and Lisa (Steve) Stokes; her brother, Paul Yowell; her sister, Iris (Kenneth) Cersley; grandchildren, Christopher and Adrienne Biondo, Kaleb Rhodes, Trenton and EmmaGrace Stokes; and six great-grandchildren. Dolores was retired from Bank of America's Trust Department. She was an active member of Ivy Creek United Methodist Church for 56 years. She was known for her compassionate nature and her gift of hospitality, where there was always room at her table for one more; she will be remembered for her greeting card ministry and the warmth and kindness it provided to those who received them. The unconditional love she had for her family was her greatest joy, and her passion was to smoothly sail across the dance floor with the love of her life, Frank. A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Ivy Creek United Methodist Church, 674 Woodlands Rd., Charlottesville, with the Rev. Edward Rigg, officiating, followed by interment at the church cemetery. Friends and family will be received on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville. The family extends their gratitude for the compassionate care provided by the staff at Martha Jefferson Hospital. Contributions can be made on behalf of Dolores Powell to: Ivy Creek United Methodist Church Building or Cemetery Fund, 674 Woodlands Rd. Charlottesville, VA 22901. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
1:00PM
674 Woodlands Rd
Charlottesville, VA 22901
