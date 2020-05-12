Eunice Maggie Powell, 87, of Esmont, Va., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Maggie was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Andrew Johnson and Pearl Adams and her siblings, Rosa Coltrane, John Edward Johnson, Beulah Morris, Alice Dowell, Andrew Johnson Jr., Mary Carson, Viola Loving and Christine Anderson. After attending Jackson P. Burley High School in Charlottesville, Virginia, Maggie went on to marry her late husband, Charles Henry Powell. She leaves to cherish her memory five children, Charles Powell, of Esmont, Virginia, Gerladine Powell (Howard) of Esmont, Virginia, Tyrone Powell Sr. (Charlene) of Shreveport, Louisiana, Fella Powell (Ceclia) of Lake Monticello, Virginia, and Monica Carson of New York, New York; and two siblings, Irvin Johnson and his late wife, Frauline, of Charlottesville, Carrie Greenlee and husband, Clyde, of Crozet, Virginia. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and friend to all. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Maggie loved traveling, shopping and using her colorful humor to keep her family laughing. We will miss her greatly. The family would like to thank all who have extended kind wishes and sentiments. A gravesite memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at New Green Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery in Esmont, Virginia. Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service. You may sign the register at www.mcclennyfuneralserviceinc.com.
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.