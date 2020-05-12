Eunice Maggie Powell, 87, of Esmont, Va., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Maggie was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Andrew Johnson and Pearl Adams and her siblings, Rosa Coltrane, John Edward Johnson, Beulah Morris, Alice Dowell, Andrew Johnson Jr., Mary Carson, Viola Loving and Christine Anderson. After attending Jackson P. Burley High School in Charlottesville, Virginia, Maggie went on to marry her late husband, Charles Henry Powell. She leaves to cherish her memory five children, Charles Powell, of Esmont, Virginia, Gerladine Powell (Howard) of Esmont, Virginia, Tyrone Powell Sr. (Charlene) of Shreveport, Louisiana, Fella Powell (Ceclia) of Lake Monticello, Virginia, and Monica Carson of New York, New York; and two siblings, Irvin Johnson and his late wife, Frauline, of Charlottesville, Carrie Greenlee and husband, Clyde, of Crozet, Virginia. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and friend to all. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Maggie loved traveling, shopping and using her colorful humor to keep her family laughing. We will miss her greatly. The family would like to thank all who have extended kind wishes and sentiments. A gravesite memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at New Green Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery in Esmont, Virginia. Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service. You may sign the register at www.mcclennyfuneralserviceinc.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Eunice Powell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

