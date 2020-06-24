August 14, 1933 - June 21, 2020 Woodie Marshall Price, of Tallahassee, Fla., passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Immanuel Baptist Church-Tallahassee with a 2 p.m. burial at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Beggs Funeral Homes 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311

To plant a tree in memory of Woodie Price as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries