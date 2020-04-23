Peter Fahrney Primiani passed away on April 16, 2020, he was 70. Peter was born on December 17, 1949, in Los Angeles, Calif., to his parents, Dominic and Patricia Primiani. He graduated from Iowa State University and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. On April 24, 1976, he married Barbara Ratza (Primiani). Peter and Barbara moved to Louisa in 1982, and he pursued a career as a Realtor and Property Manager for the remainder of his life. He enjoyed his time working for Koger Equity, managing the Koger Centers in Richmond. In 2006, he began working for Stonehaus, where he served business and property owners in the greater Charlottesville area, before joining the team at Montague Miller in 2014, where he worked until his passing. Peter was an affable, generous man who took pride in all that he did. Ever the optimist, his infectious smile was contagious to those that interacted with him. He served on the vestry of St. James Church in Louisa, the board of Grymes Memorial School in Orange, and as treasurer of the Louisa County Agricultural Fair. He coached youth baseball in Gordonsville and Louisa for a generation of young men, and was a longtime Louisa Lions Club Member and advocate for the Green Springs Historic District. He was an avid toy train enthusiast: he joined the Virginia Train Collectors in 1995 and served on the VTC Board of Directors for over two decades. He was the longest serving President of the club and a recipient of the Golden Spike Award, the club's highest honor, in 2012. He was also the Vice President of the Train Collectors of America (TCA) Eastern Division, and enjoyed serving on the TCA Board of Directors, coordinating semi-annual meets in York, Pa., where he also served as Social Director. Peter's greatest accomplishment and joy was his family. He raised three sons, Michael, Matthew and Daniel, and was married to the love of his life Barbara for nearly 44 years. He had just taken on the proudest role of his life as "Papa" over the past few years to his twin granddaughters, Emma and Lillian, grandson, Sam, and was excited for grandchild #4 to arrive next month. Peter is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Stephanie Primiani; son, Matthew Primiani; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Rachel Primiani; brother, sister-in-law, and dear niece, Marc, Leanna and Nikki Primiani; and three beautiful grandchildren, Lilly, Emma and Sam. Crematory services are being provided by Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville. A celebration of Peter's life will be conducted at a later date.
