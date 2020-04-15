September 5, 1923 - Friday, April 3, 2020 Hollis Thurston Proffitt, 96, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. He was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, on September 5, 1923, to the late Carl D. Proffitt Sr. and Bertha Bethel Proffitt. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Louis B. Proffitt and his wife Helen, Vernard C. Proffitt and his wife, Nan, Carl D. "Chubby" Proffitt and his wife, Ollie, Dorothy J. Mehlhaff and her husband, Roy, and Ralph E. Proffitt. He was further predeceased by his first wife, Mable Gay Proffitt; his second wife, Mildred H. Proffitt; his companion of 22 years, Jean S. Booker; his son-in-law, Edward B. Guthrie; and his daughter, Beverly P. Karwoski. He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Nancy P. Guthrie, Carla Dee Proffitt, Kenneth L. Proffitt and his wife, Terri, Lisa L. Sharpe and her husband, Monty, Dana L. Farley and her husband, Rusty. He is further survived by nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Arlene Proffitt; and numerous nephews and nieces. Hollis served in the 83rd Infantry Division, United States Army, World War II Europe. He was Past Master of Widow's Son Lodge #60, Past High Priest of Keystone Royal Arch Chapter #58, and was an Honorary Life Member of Charlottesville Elk Lodge #389. He spent his entire career in the Aftermarket Automotive Parts business, having worked for Charlottesville Auto Parts, Simmons Parts Company and Automotive Parts Co. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of Martha Jefferson Hospital for their compassionate care of Dad during his illness. Burial will be private at Monticello Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

To send flowers to the family of Hollis Proffitt, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 17
Graveside Service
Friday, April 17, 2020
10:30AM
Monticello Memory Gardens
670 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load entries