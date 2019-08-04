Nancy Mae (Mawyer) Proffitt, 77, of Charlottesville, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born on November 15, 1941, in Charlottesville, a daughter of the late Wilson Purcell and Mildred Mae (Belew) Mawyer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Buddy Mawyer. Nancy was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family and enjoyed cooking for them. She loved Elvis Presley's music and was an avid collector of Elvis memorabilia. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Reeves "Cotton" Proffitt; her daughter, Wanda Hudson and husband, Chuck; her son, Wilson Proffitt and wife, Shirley; a brother, Warren Mawyer and wife, Margaret; two grandchildren, Skyler Proffitt and Cody Hudson; a great-grandson, Wyatt Keith Morgan; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends. The family would like to give special thanks to all of the staff of the Hospice of the Piedmont, especially Mrs. Proffitt's nurses, Deb and Kim; and to her doctors, Catherine Casey and Lalitha Swaminathan for all of their exceptional care during her last days. In honoring Nancy's wishes, she has been cremated and there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911; www.hopva.org. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is serving the family. Family and friends may share memories and photos online at www.thackerbrothers.com.
