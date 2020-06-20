Reeves Connell "Cotton" Proffitt, 80, of Charlottesville, formerly of Scottsville, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his family. He was born on October 7, 1939, in Fluvanna County, a son of the late Alfred Conrad and Etta Beatrice (Shifflett) Proffitt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Mae (Mawyer) Proffitt on August 1, 2019; five brothers, Dennis, Eddie, Horace Lee, Frank, and Mickey Proffitt; and two sisters, Eloise "Elly" Huff and Sarah "Sadie Carroll. Cotton worked for a number of years as a truck driver and construction coordinator at Whitmyer Construction Company. He held some other jobs throughout the years, however the one he loved the most was working at Red Hill Elementary School. He loved the children and they loved him. His love for children was evident in being a loving and caring father to his children as well as coaching Little League baseball for years, where he had won numerous championships. Survivors include his daughter, Wanda Hudson and husband, Chuck; his son, Wilson Proffitt and wife, Shirley; two brothers, Randy Proffitt and Junior Pace; three sisters, Muriel O'Brien, Edna Davis and Janie Jones; two grandchildren, Skyler Proffitt and Cody Hudson; a great-grandson, Wyatt Keith Morgan; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends. The family would like to give special thanks to all of the nurses and staff on the third floor of Monroe Health & Rehab for their kind and loving care as well as his Doctor, Joseph Evans. In honoring Cotton's wishes, he has been cremated and there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Scottsville Youth Baseball c/o Phyllis Johnson, 7856 Blenheim Road, Scottsville, VA 24590. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is serving the family. Family and friends may share memories and photos online at www.thackerbrothers.com.

Tags

Load entries