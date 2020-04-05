September 15, 1948 - Tuesday, March 31, 2020 Jerry Elizabeth Proffitt-Robinson, our beloved "Nanny", 71, of Palmyra, Virginia, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, with her daughter by her side at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. She was born on September 15, 1948, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to the late Maynard Wood Sr. and Ethel Sprouse Wood. She was predeceased by three sisters, Shirley Wood, Daisy Samuel and Doris Pritchett; and two brothers, William Wood and Maynard Wood Jr. She is survived by her husband, Sidney Robinson, whom she loved deeply and who provided a lot of care for her. She is also survived by a stepson, Eugene Proffitt Jr., his wife, Emmy-Lou and their son, Daniel; a son, Christopher Proffitt and his wife, Stephanie, of Troy, and their children, Johnathan, Benjamin, Nathaniel and Sarah; a daughter, Melissa Harmon of Louisa; and her three children, Jamie, Eric and Shirley; and a great-grandbaby, Damien, whom she loved to the moon, and who brought her incredible hope and immense joy. He loved "Nanny" and they shared a wonderful bond. Also surviving are her two brothers, Robert and Randolph Wood; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. A special thank you to her niece, Patricia Dudley whom she spoke to daily and whom often cooked meals and brought them to her. Mama was the love of my life, and though we sometimes had our struggles, we always forgave one another. Her love was unconditional. She taught me to have faith in the Lord, and to forgive times a thousand. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Mama was spirited, smart, and loved chatting, sometimes with complete strangers. She had a strong will to live and endured many hours of dialysis so she could continue to be here for her loved ones. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Beaver Dam Baptist Church Cemetery for immediate family only.
Service information
1:00PM-3:00PM
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
