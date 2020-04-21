Jacqueline "Jacquie" Maxine Quann Jacqueline "Jacquie" Maxine Quann, 84, died at her home in Greenwood, Va., on Friday, March 6, 2020. A native of Mount Jackson, Va., Jacquie was born on November 27, 1935, to the late Lora Lee Busch and William "Claude" Busch. She attended Shenandoah County schools and later worked as a book-keeper and secretary. In Greenwood, Jacquie loved her flowers, sitting on the porch, bird watching, and especially her dogs. She enjoyed chatting with neighbors, watching the Duke Blue Devils, and keeping up with her teenage great-granddaughter. Jacquie was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, and had a smile and kind word for everyone. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Ray Bressler of Pittsburgh; a son, Randy Buckhart of Charlottesville; a daughter, Stephanie Buckhart and spouse, Lisa Deane, of Scottsville; granddaughter, Shanna Deane; and great-granddaughter, Amante Smith, also of Scottsville. In her final months, she received excellent care from her nurse, Andrea. Jacquie was preceded in death by her son, Dorian Dale Bagwell. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later time. Contributions may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 7663 Rockfish Gap Turnpike, Greenwood, Va. 22943.

