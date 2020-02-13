Clara Virginia Quarles Bruce, age 82, of Kents Store, Va., died on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at The Laurels of Charlottesville in Charlottesville, Va. Clara worked as Sales Associate at Leggett's Department Store and a Production Worker at Comdial Corporation later called General Dynamics She was the daughter of the late George Quarles and the late Minnie McCowan Quarles. Clara is survived by her husband, Horace Bruce Jr. of 65 years; children, Brenda Simpson, Horace D. Bruce (Roxanne), Shelia Davis (Nate), Maxine Murphy and fiancé, Ray, Laurie Tolliver (Billy), and Irving Bruce (Delores); 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Adeline Quarles, Adel Quarles, Marion Quarles, Flossie Quarles, Anna Quarles, Doris Price and Janie Holland; brother-in-law, Shirley Bruce (Kathleen); along with host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Galilee Baptist Church, 3598 Three Notch Road, Kents Store, VA 23084. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc., Louisa, is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonlouisa.com.

