John Robert Quinn, 93, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on January 15, 2020, at UVA Medical Center. Born on September 18, 1926, in Bronx, New York, he was the son of late Francis S. Quinn Sr. and Alicia Githins Quinn. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Francis S. Quinn Jr. John is survived by his beloved wife, Gertrude Quinn; nephews, Robert Quinn and his wife, Norma Quinn and Michael and William Quinn; niece, Mary Setter; and godchild, John John Gregory, son of Kernel and Mrs. Gregory. John received his B.S. in psychology in 1950, and M.S. in education in 1962 from Fordham University and did his doctoral studies at St. Johns University. He received a grant for Latin American Studies at Cornell University and University of Rhode Island. John was an Army Veteran of World War II where he served from 1946-1947 and served in the Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954. John taught social studies for 25 years at Berner High School in Massapequa, New York and he was a tennis coach and assistant. In 1973 John was teaching at Berner High School and Gertrude was teaching at Trimble High School. During that summer of 1973, both by chance happened to board the Rotterdam Dutch Ship for a seven day cruise to the Bahamas. It was during that cruise that they both met and later got married the following year in 1974. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, 201 North 1st Street, Charlottesville, Va. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, any donations offered be given to the building fund of St. Thomas Aquinas Church or for special masses or enrollments for the deceased. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Service information
12:00AM
401 Alderman Road
Charlottesville, VA 22903
