James Sylvester Ragland, "Dickie", 78, of Louisa, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born on July 19, 1941, in Louisa County, the son of the late Lee Ragland and Rosa B. Johnson. He was a member of Foster Creek Baptist Church, Louisa, Va. James was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Lee Ragland and George T. Ragland; two sisters, Iris Athey and Dorothy Cromwell; and a granddaughter, Denise Grooms. He leaves to cherish his memory a son, James Grooms and his wife, Benita; one granddaughter, Christen of Palmyra, Va.; four brothers, Owen Ragland (Jesteane) of Chesterfield, Va., MacArthur (Virginia), Herbert and Charles Ragland, all of Louisa; two sisters, Lucille Johnson (George) and Audrey Scott (Earl), all of Louisa; one sister-in-law, Dora Louise Ragland; one aunt, Lorraine Johnson. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. James "Dickie" touched so many hearts of people around him during his journey of life. He will be missed by everyone. Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Foster Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael Crawley officiating. Interment will follow in the Ragland Family Cemetery. D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc., Louisa, is handling the arrangements. Condolences maybe offered to the family at www.ddwatsonlouisa.com.
Ragland, James S.
To send flowers to the family of James Ragland, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 4
Viewing
Saturday, January 4, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
D. D. Watson Mortician, Inc.
117 West Street
Louisa, VA 23093
117 West Street
Louisa, VA 23093
Guaranteed delivery before James's Viewing begins.
Jan 5
Funeral Service
Sunday, January 5, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Foster Creek Baptist Church
4028 East Jack Jouett Road
Louisa, VA 23093
4028 East Jack Jouett Road
Louisa, VA 23093
Guaranteed delivery before James's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.