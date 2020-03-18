June 1, 1934 - Monday, March 16, 2020 Lee Garland Ragland Jr., age 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday March 16, 2020, at The Hospice House in Charlottesville. He was born on June 1, 1934, at his family home in Buckingham, Va., to Lee Garland Sr. and Louise Ragland. He is survived by his sisters, Shirley Hooker, Barbara Hackett, and Vernell Agee; brothers, James "Jimmy", Francis "Jack" and Willie Eugene "Gene" Ragland; two daughters, Deborah Ragland Lane and husband, Joe, and Pamela Ragland Stanley; two sons, Thomas Lee and wife, Debbie and David Anthony and wife, Candice, 15 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and the entire Glenmore Community. He had the pleasure of sharing a lifetime with his very close friends, the Brown family, Jessie, Donnie and Debbie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Garland Sr. and Louise Ragland; wife, Joyce Adcock Ragland; sisters, Virginia Johnson, Marjorie Maddox, Flossie Tucker, and Dorothy Adcock; and brothers, Woodrow, Elwood, Benson and Odell. Lee Garland "Junior" held various jobs throughout his life, however, his love was farming and deer hunting with his family and friends. Throughout his entire life he also enjoyed gardening where he'd always plant plenty of vegetables and would share his harvest with family and friends in the community. His legacy will be mostly remembered by his devoted love for all of his family, hard working and genuine respect for everyone that he crossed paths with during his life. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. The family would like to express our appreciation to the staff at The Hospice House in Charlottesville for making his last days as comfortable as they could be. Due to recent events there will not be a formal visitation but all are welcome to pay their respects at the Dunkum Funeral Home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The interment service will be immediate family only. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions on his behalf may be made to the Glenmore United Methodist Church and The Hospice House of Charlottesville. Dunkum Funeral Home 16923 Oak Street, Dillwyn, Va.

To plant a tree in memory of Lee Ragland, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries