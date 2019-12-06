Patricia "Pat" Louise Ragland, the fourth of 13 children of the late Cora Louise Ragland and Ferdinand Vanderbilt Ragland, transitioned this life on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Hospice of the Piedmont, Northridge (www.hopva.org). She began her earthly journey on November 15, 1944. She was preceded in death by an infant brother and sister. Pat was educated at Shannon Hill Elementary School and Central High School. She attended Virginia State University in Petersburg. Pat's spiritual journey began at County Line Baptist Church at an early age. Later, after moving to New York, she became affiliated with the Catholic faith. After leaving Virginia State University, she was employed at the UVA Hospital System, Sperry Rand, and Fishback & Moore at the North Anna Nuclear Plant. After relocating to Brooklyn, N.Y., she worked at as an Administrative Coordinator at Maimonides Medical Center. She later became a department manager at IBM Corporation in Manassas, Va. Finally, she served as a Benefits Specialist at the Louisa County Department of Human Services and retired in 2009. Pat leaves to cherish her memory 10 siblings, Elizabeth Quarles, Ruth Miles, Juanita Doby, Thelma (Harold) Williams, Virginia (Floyd) Bishop, Donna (Johnny) Isom, Kenneth Ragland, Bernard Ragland, Roger (Josette) Ragland, and Karen (Bertram) Motley; devoted cousins, Ronald (Rosie) Hughes, Alvin Hughes, and Lisa (Calvin) Mallory; 15 nieces; 10 nephews; 14 great-nieces; one great-great-niece; 12 great-nephews; and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at County Line Baptist Church 4070 County Line Road Kents Store, VA 23084. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. D. D. Watson, Louisa, is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonlouisa.com.
