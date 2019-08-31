James "Snookie" Raines, 87, of Stanardsville, Va., passed from this life into eternal life on Friday, August 30, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Snookie was born on March 8, 1932, to the late John and Gracie Raines. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half brother, Godfrey Raines. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Shirley of 56 years; his daughter, Cynthia Shifflett; and his grandson, Cory Shifflett. Snookie was an avid NASCAR fan who could he heard yelling at the TV, when something other than a Chevrolet was leading the field. He also enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys play football. Snookie loves to play horseshoes and won numerous trophies from his placement in the game. He also loved to play set back with his friends and would play whenever he got the chance. Snookie served in the United States Army where he was commissioned to Germany achieving the rank of Corporal. He was a member of the Nortonsville Church of God where he attended regularly until his health no longer allowed him and enjoyed peeling apples to make apple butter with the church. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 2, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Nortonsville Church of God, 1505 Simmons Gap Rd, Dyke, VA 22935. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Nortonsville Church of God with the Rev. David Allison, the Rev. Greg Payne and the Rev. Jay Temple officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.
