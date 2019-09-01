Joan Rainey, 70, of Palmyra, Virginia, passed away in her home on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born in Hampton, Virginia, on June 11, 1949, to Ruby A. and Albert Gerald (Jerry) Rainey. She moved to Williamsburg, Virginia, with her family in 1963 and graduated from York High School in 1967. Joan dedicated her life to caring for others. She earned an associate degree in nursing from J. Sergeant Reynolds Community College in Richmond, Virginia and completed the Family Nurse Practitioner Program at the Medical College of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University. In 1979, Joan began working in the emergency room at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. She was very proud of her twenty-four years of service with this hospital. In addition to caring for people, Joan passionately loved animals. She was an active participant in animal rescue and personally adopted numerous dogs and cats from rescue organizations. During retirement Joan enjoyed a peaceful country life filled with animals, reading, music, gardening and cooking. She is loved and missed by her sister, Nan Rainey of Savannah, Georgia; and brother, Don Rainey and wife, Carol, of Pembroke, Virginia and their daughters, Erin Hoffman of Bristol, Virginia, and Ann Danielson of Portland, Oregon. A memorial service will be held this fall. For information contact Nan Rainey at 912-508-5220 or nanrainey1@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Fluvanna County Animal Shelter, 5239 Union Mills Road, Troy, VA 22974.
