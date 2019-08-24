Joe William Ramos Sr., age 73, of Barboursville, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, surrounded by family at Martha Jefferson Hospital. He was born in Greenbriar County, West Virginia, to the late José Ramos and the late Emma Catherine Richmond Ramos. Mr. Ramos was married to his loving wife, Martha Rebecca "Becky" Phillips Ramos for 54 years. He worked for General Electric for over 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed wood-working and bowling. Along with his wife, Mr. Ramos is survived by his two sons, Joe Jr. and his wife, Michelle and Michael and his wife, Patsy; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Clinedinst and her husband, Ronnie, Lorraine Martin and her husband, Billy, and Juanita Hendricks and her husband, Tommy; and a special niece, Joanna Heath and her husband, George. The family welcomes friends from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Holly Memorial Gardens, Charlottesville. Condolences may be sent to family at www.hillandwood.com.
