Thomas Carter Ramsden Thomas Carter Ramsden passed away quietly on June 23, 2019, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Va. Tom began his life in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on July 18, 1942. Born into an army family he moved around as a child but spent much of his youth in Maryland. He met his wife Marianne, a Swede, after being discharged from the army in Europe. They settled in Maryland but continued to travel in their early life having many adventures with their eldest child, David. After the birth of their second child Tom left his job as an elementary school teacher and relocated with his family to rural Albemarle County, Virginia. Outside Scottsville, Va., Tom pursued a life of working with his hands, creating and selling crafts out of wood and then stained glass, gardening, tinkering and helping raise his two children. He felt at peace in the country spending many hours on the James River and sitting on the porch surrounded by the woodlands around his home. Tom had a deep connection to animals and cared for many in his life. Tom took pleasure from the simple things - good food and drink, books and movies, spending time with his human and animal family and with friends. He was a fan of rock and roll and loved to turn it up and dance at gatherings. Tom had a creative and curious spirit, and was generous with his time, volunteering with Meals on Wheels. His spiritual homeland was India, where he found a calling in the teachings of Sant Mat and the living Master, while volunteering at an Ashram as a young man. He took part in Satsang meetings and practiced in private through meditation and reading of spiritual scriptures. Tom's resourcefulness, curiosity, and kindness to animals and people live on in his two children, David and Deya. He leaves behind his wife, Marianne. He is also survived by his brother, Jack and sister, Mary. A celebration of the life of Tom will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Charlottesville, from 2 until 5 p.m.
