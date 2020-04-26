B. Wayne "Squirrel" Ramsey B. Wayne Ramsey, "Squirrel", age of 83, stepped in to Eternity to be with Jesus and all the family gone before him on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was a loving, fun and caring man. He had many accomplishments in his life and probably best known for his coaching career in Charlottesville, Va., including everything from Little League sports to Fast Pitch Softball. He attended The Miller School of Albemarle, class of 1955. He served 4 years in the United States Air Force from 1956-1960. He was a hard worker for many companies and retired from Faulconer Construction Co. Inc. and finished up his work career by running his little country store in Crozet, Va., a lifelong dream. He loved the Virginia Cavaliers, the Washington Redskins and Nationals. He had a tender heart and made you glad you got to see him, know him or spend time with him. We love him so very much and will deeply miss him but will keep his memory alive and praise God for every day & moment he was here on earth with us. His immediate surviving family members are three children, Sandy Huffman (David), Ronnie Wayne Ramsey (Liz), and Stephanie Ramsey (Kevin); their mother, Kay T. Hasenauer four grandchildren, Helen Cash (Jonathan), Sarah N. Ramsey, Christina L. Ramsey, and Holly N. Jenkins; and one great-grandson, Lucas Macon Cash, son of Helen and Jonathan Cash. His wife, Denzel Ramsey died in October 2015 and her family loved Wayne very much, daughter, Valerie Williams (Larry) and their three kidsm Nick, Ben, and Emily; son, Glenn Albert (Sandi) and their kids, Jacob and Lauren; and son, Blake Albert. Brothers and sisters, James "Rudy" Ramsey (Betty), Kenneth R. Ramsey (Pat, both deceased), Margaret Altman (Tony), Blaine T. "Bill" Ramsey (deceased) (Annie), Brenda Mayo (deceased) (John), Lena Lawhorne (Cecil), Roger Ramsey (Hollie), Ellyn Ashley (deceased) (Lynn), Ray Ramsey (Mary), Stanley Ramsey (deceased), Linda Grubb (Kenny), Marshall Ramsey (Stephanie), James "Eddie" Ramsey (deceased). Beloved aunt, Ruth Gwaltney and her family in the Portsmouth, Va. Beach area, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and his little buddy, Chewie-shitzu doggie. A memorial and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. The family will post more on Wayne's Facebook Page. To pay condolences to the family, please visit the guestbook at www.andersonfuneralservice.com or post memories on Wayne's Facebook Page.
